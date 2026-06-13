William Contreras And Brewers Square Off Against Phillies On June 13

Contreras is hitting for a .285 BA, .345 OBP and .402 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 38 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 14th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.86 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

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