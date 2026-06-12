William Contreras And Brewers Square Off Against Phillies On June 12

Contreras is hitting for a .285 BA, .343 OBP and .398 SLG with a 13.5% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 37 runs. In 274 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

Tanner Banks will make his first start of the season for the Phillies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.