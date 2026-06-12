William Contreras And Brewers Square Off Against Phillies On June 12
William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field, on Friday, June 12 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Contreras has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Contreras is hitting for a .285 BA, .343 OBP and .398 SLG with a 13.5% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 37 runs. In 274 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Athletics.
Tanner Banks will make his first start of the season for the Phillies.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.