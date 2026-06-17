FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
William Contreras
Milwaukee Brewers

William Contreras

Milwaukee Brewers • #24 C

William Contreras And Brewers Face Guardians On June 17

William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Cleveland Guardians at American Family Field, on Wednesday, June 17 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Contreras has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .290 BA, .347 OBP and .405 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 39 runs. In 291 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (9-3) is looking for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.32 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 99 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
William Contreras

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Milwaukee BrewersRecent Milwaukee Brewers Player News

View All Milwaukee Brewers Player News