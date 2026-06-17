William Contreras And Brewers Face Guardians On June 17

Contreras is hitting for a .290 BA, .347 OBP and .405 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 39 runs. In 291 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (9-3) is looking for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.32 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 99 strikeouts.

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