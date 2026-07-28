William Contreras And Brewers Square Off Against Giants On July 28

Contreras is hitting for a .271 BA, .335 OBP and .389 SLG with a 14.2% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 51 runs. In 424 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 57 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Landen Roupp (7-8) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.93 ERA in 110 2/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.