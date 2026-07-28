William Contreras And Brewers Square Off Against Giants On July 28
William Contreras and his Milwaukee Brewers will take on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Contreras has +750 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
Contreras is hitting for a .271 BA, .335 OBP and .389 SLG with a 14.2% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 51 runs. In 424 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 57 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Giants.
Landen Roupp (7-8) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.93 ERA in 110 2/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.