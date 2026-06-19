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William Contreras
Milwaukee Brewers

William Contreras

Milwaukee Brewers • #24 C

William Contreras And Brewers Play Braves On June 19

William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will face the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Friday, June 19 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Contreras has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .291 BA, .351 OBP and .404 SLG with a 12.8% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 41 runs. In 296 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 43 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Martin Perez (5-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
William Contreras

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