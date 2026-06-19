William Contreras And Brewers Play Braves On June 19

Contreras is hitting for a .291 BA, .351 OBP and .404 SLG with a 12.8% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 41 runs. In 296 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 43 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Martin Perez (5-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season.

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