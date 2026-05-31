William Contreras And Brewers Square Off Against Astros On May 31

Contreras is hitting for a .290 BA, .357 OBP and .396 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 30 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Astros.

Tatsuya Imai (2-2 with a 6.17 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season.

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