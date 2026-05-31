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William Contreras
Milwaukee Brewers

William Contreras

Milwaukee Brewers • #24 C

William Contreras And Brewers Square Off Against Astros On May 31

William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Sunday, May 31 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .290 BA, .357 OBP and .396 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 30 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Astros.

Tatsuya Imai (2-2 with a 6.17 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
William Contreras

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