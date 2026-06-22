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Willi Castro
Colorado Rockies

Willi Castro

Colorado Rockies • #3 2B

Willi Castro And Rockies Square Off Against Red Sox On June 22

Willi Castro and the Colorado Rockies will take on the Boston Red Sox at Coors Field, on Monday, June 22 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Castro has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Castro is hitting for a .275 BA, .350 OBP and .397 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 33 runs. In 257 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 32 runs. Castro has recorded five steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Jake Bennett (1-3) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.79 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willi Castro

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