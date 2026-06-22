Willi Castro And Rockies Square Off Against Red Sox On June 22

Castro is hitting for a .275 BA, .350 OBP and .397 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 33 runs. In 257 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 32 runs. Castro has recorded five steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Jake Bennett (1-3) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.79 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.

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