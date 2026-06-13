Willi Castro And Rockies Square Off Against Athletics On June 13

Castro is hitting for a .269 BA, .336 OBP and .368 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 28 runs. In 223 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 22 runs. Castro has recorded five steals on nine attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Joey Estes starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.

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