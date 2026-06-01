Will Smith And Dodgers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 1

Smith is hitting for a .256 BA, .341 OBP and .394 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 22 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Eduardo Rodriguez (5-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.31 ERA in 66 1/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

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