Will Smith And Dodgers Face Angels On June 5

Smith is hitting for a .251 BA, .338 OBP and .386 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 23 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Reid Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.63 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

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