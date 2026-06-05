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Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Smith

Los Angeles Dodgers • #16 C

Will Smith And Dodgers Face Angels On June 5

Will Smith and his Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, June 5 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Smith has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith is hitting for a .251 BA, .338 OBP and .386 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 23 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Reid Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.63 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Will Smith

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