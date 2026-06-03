Will Benson And Reds Take On Royals On June 3

Benson is hitting for a .188 BA, .324 OBP and .353 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored 11 runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Royals.

Stephen Kolek makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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