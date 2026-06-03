Walker Buehler And Padres Take On Phillies On June 3

Buehler is 3-3 with a 4.88 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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