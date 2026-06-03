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Walker Buehler
San Diego Padres

Walker Buehler

San Diego Padres • #10 RP

Walker Buehler And Padres Take On Phillies On June 3

Walker Buehler will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, June 3 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Buehler has +138 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Buehler is 3-3 with a 4.88 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walker Buehler

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