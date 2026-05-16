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Walker Buehler
San Diego Padres

Walker Buehler

San Diego Padres • #10 RP

Walker Buehler And Padres Take On Mariners On May 16

Walker Buehler will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Buehler has -174 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Buehler is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walker Buehler

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