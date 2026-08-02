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Walker Buehler
San Diego Padres

Walker Buehler

San Diego Padres • #10 RP

Walker Buehler And Padres Square Off Against Giants On Aug. 2

Walker Buehler will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Buehler is 6-5 with a 5.18 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walker Buehler

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