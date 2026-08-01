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Walker Buehler
San Diego Padres

Walker Buehler

San Diego Padres • #10 RP

Walker Buehler And Padres Take On Giants On Aug. 1

Walker Buehler will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Buehler has +126 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Buehler is 6-5 with a 5.13 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walker Buehler

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