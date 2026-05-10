Walker Buehler And Padres Square Off Against Cardinals On May 10

Buehler is 2-2 with a 5.64 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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