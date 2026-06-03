Walbert Urena And Angels Face Rockies On June 3

Urena is 2-4 with a 2.44 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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