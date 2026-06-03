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Walbert Urena
Los Angeles Angels

Walbert Urena

Los Angeles Angels • #57 SP

Walbert Urena And Angels Face Rockies On June 3

Walbert Urena will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Colorado Rockies at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, June 3 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Urena has -140 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Urena is 2-4 with a 2.44 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walbert Urena

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