Walbert Urena And Angels Square Off Against Guardians On May 12

Urena is 1-3 with a 3.22 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.