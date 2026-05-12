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Walbert Urena
Los Angeles Angels

Walbert Urena

Los Angeles Angels • #57 SP

Walbert Urena And Angels Square Off Against Guardians On May 12

Walbert Urena will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Urena has -125 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Urena is 1-3 with a 3.22 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walbert Urena

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