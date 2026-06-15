Walbert Urena And Angels Face Diamondbacks On June 15
Walbert Urena will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Monday, June 15 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Urena has +118 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Urena is 4-4 with a 2.44 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while allowing three hits.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.