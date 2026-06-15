Walbert Urena And Angels Face Diamondbacks On June 15

Urena is 4-4 with a 2.44 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while allowing three hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.