Walbert Urena And Angels Square Off Against Brewers On Aug. 2

Urena is 6-7 with a 2.70 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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