Walbert Urena And Angels Square Off Against Brewers On Aug. 2
Walbert Urena will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Milwaukee Brewers at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 3:15 p.m. ET. Urena has -154 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Urena is 6-7 with a 2.70 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.