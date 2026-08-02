FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Walbert Urena
Los Angeles Angels

Walbert Urena

Los Angeles Angels • #57 SP

Walbert Urena And Angels Face Brewers On Aug. 1

Walbert Urena will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Milwaukee Brewers at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 9:38 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Urena is 6-7 with a 2.70 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walbert Urena

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles AngelsRecent Los Angeles Angels Player News

View All Los Angeles Angels Player News