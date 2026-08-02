Walbert Urena And Angels Face Brewers On Aug. 1
Walbert Urena will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Milwaukee Brewers at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 9:38 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Urena is 6-7 with a 2.70 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.