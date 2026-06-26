Walbert Urena And Angels Take On Athletics On June 26

Urena is 5-5 with a 2.41 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Athletics while allowing four hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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