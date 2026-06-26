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Walbert Urena
Los Angeles Angels

Walbert Urena

Los Angeles Angels • #57 SP

Walbert Urena And Angels Take On Athletics On June 26

Walbert Urena will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Athletics at Angel Stadium, on Friday, June 26 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Urena has -162 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Urena is 5-5 with a 2.41 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Athletics while allowing four hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walbert Urena

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