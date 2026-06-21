Walbert Urena And Angels Take On Athletics On June 21
Walbert Urena will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, June 21 at 4:05 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Urena is 5-5 with a 2.41 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Athletics while allowing four hits.
The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.