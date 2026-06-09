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Walbert Urena
Los Angeles Angels

Walbert Urena

Los Angeles Angels • #57 SP

Walbert Urena And Angels Face Astros On June 9

Walbert Urena will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, June 9 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Urena has -118 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Urena is 3-4 with a 2.68 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walbert Urena

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