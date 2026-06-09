Walbert Urena And Angels Face Astros On June 9

Urena is 3-4 with a 2.68 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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