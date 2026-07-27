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Walbert Urena
Los Angeles Angels

Walbert Urena

Los Angeles Angels • #57 SP

Walbert Urena And Angels Take On Astros On July 27

Walbert Urena will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium, on Monday, July 27 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Urena has -115 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Urena is 6-7 with a 2.78 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walbert Urena

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