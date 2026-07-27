Walbert Urena And Angels Take On Astros On July 27

Urena is 6-7 with a 2.78 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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