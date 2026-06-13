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Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays • #27 1B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Play Yankees On June 13

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, June 13 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Guerrero is hitting for a .280 BA, .372 OBP and .366 SLG with a 10.4% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 39 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 27 runs. Guerrero has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Cam Schlittler makes the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 1.87 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

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