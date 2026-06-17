Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Red Sox On June 17

Guerrero is hitting for a .276 BA, .366 OBP and .360 SLG with a 10.6% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 39 runs. In 292 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 27 runs. Guerrero has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Jake Bennett (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.28 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.

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