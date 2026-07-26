Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Red Sox On July 26

Guerrero is hitting for a .267 BA, .348 OBP and .358 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 54 runs. In 425 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 44 runs. Guerrero has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with two RBIs) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are sending Ranger Suarez (4-3) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.

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