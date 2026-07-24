Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Red Sox On July 24

Guerrero is hitting for a .259 BA, .340 OBP and .353 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 52 runs. In 415 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 42 runs. Guerrero has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rays.

The Red Sox will look to Patrick Sandoval (0-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.