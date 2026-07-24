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Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays • #27 1B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Red Sox On July 24

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Friday, July 24 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Guerrero is hitting for a .259 BA, .340 OBP and .353 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 52 runs. In 415 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 42 runs. Guerrero has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rays.

The Red Sox will look to Patrick Sandoval (0-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

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