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Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays • #27 1B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face Padres On July 12

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Sunday, July 12 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Guerrero is hitting for a .265 BA, .348 OBP and .361 SLG with a 12.6% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 51 runs. In 382 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 41 runs. Guerrero has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Padres.

German Marquez (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his eighth start of the season. He has a 5.02 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

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