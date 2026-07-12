Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face Padres On July 12

Guerrero is hitting for a .265 BA, .348 OBP and .361 SLG with a 12.6% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 51 runs. In 382 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 41 runs. Guerrero has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Padres.

German Marquez (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his eighth start of the season. He has a 5.02 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

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