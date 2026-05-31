Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Play Orioles On May 31

Guerrero is hitting for a .305 BA, .400 OBP and .394 SLG with a 10.4% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 35 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 24 runs. Guerrero has recorded five steals on six attempts. He strung together four hits (going 4 for 5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 3.86 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.

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