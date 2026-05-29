Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Take On Orioles On May 29

Guerrero is hitting for a .289 BA, .390 OBP and .371 SLG with a 10.4% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 32 runs. In 231 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 22 runs. Guerrero has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Orioles.

Trevor Rogers gets the start for the Orioles, his 10th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.96 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

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