Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Play Orioles On June 6
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, June 6 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Guerrero is hitting for a .296 BA, .385 OBP and .386 SLG with a 9.5% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 37 runs. In 262 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 25 runs. Guerrero has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Kyle Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 3.44 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.