Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Nationals On July 28

Guerrero is hitting for a .264 BA, .344 OBP and .356 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 54 runs. In 433 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 44 runs. Guerrero has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Cade Cavalli (7-4) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 110 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.