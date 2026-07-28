Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Nationals On July 28
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Guerrero is hitting for a .264 BA, .344 OBP and .356 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 54 runs. In 433 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 44 runs. Guerrero has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Nationals.
The Nationals will send Cade Cavalli (7-4) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 110 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.