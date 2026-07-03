Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face Mariners On July 3

Guerrero is hitting for a .267 BA, .348 OBP and .350 SLG with an 11.2% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 46 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 34 runs. Guerrero has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Mets.

Luis Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.93 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.