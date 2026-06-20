Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Play Cubs On June 20

Guerrero is hitting for a .276 BA, .363 OBP and .368 SLG with a 10.2% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 40 runs. In 303 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 30 runs. Guerrero has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Colin Rea (5-5) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 5.35 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.

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