Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face Cubs On June 19

Guerrero is hitting for a .279 BA, .367 OBP and .372 SLG with a 10.3% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 40 runs. In 300 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 30 runs. Guerrero has recorded five steals on six attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Red Sox.

Ben Brown (3-2 with a 1.74 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season.

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