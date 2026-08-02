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Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays • #27 1B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face Cardinals On Aug. 2

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Guerrero is hitting for a .267 BA, .345 OBP and .359 SLG with a 12.8% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 56 runs. In 444 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 44 runs. Guerrero has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are sending Matthew Liberatore (5-8) to the mound for his 22nd start of the season. He is 5-8 with a 5.26 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

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