Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Cardinals On Aug. 1

Guerrero is hitting for a .265 BA, .344 OBP and .358 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 55 runs. In 439 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 44 runs. Guerrero has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Quinn Mathews will make his first start of the season for the Cardinals.

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