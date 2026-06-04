Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Play Braves On June 4

Guerrero is hitting for a .293 BA, .387 OBP and .381 SLG with a 9.9% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored 35 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 24 runs. Guerrero has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Braves.

Chris Sale makes the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

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