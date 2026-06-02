Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Play Braves On June 2

Guerrero is hitting for a .298 BA, .392 OBP and .385 SLG with a 10.2% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 35 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 24 runs. Guerrero has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Orioles.

Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.50 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

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