FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Victor Mesa Jr.
Tampa Bay Rays

Victor Mesa Jr.

Tampa Bay Rays • #25 CF

Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Take On White Sox On Aug. 1

Victor Mesa Jr. and his Tampa Bay Rays will face the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Mesa has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Mesa is hitting for a .217 BA, .301 OBP and .433 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 17 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 17 runs. Mesa has recorded four steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Jordan Hicks takes the mound for his first start of the season for the White Sox.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Mesa Jr.

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Tampa Bay RaysRecent Tampa Bay Rays Player News

View All Tampa Bay Rays Player News