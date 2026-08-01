Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Take On White Sox On Aug. 1

Mesa is hitting for a .217 BA, .301 OBP and .433 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 17 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 17 runs. Mesa has recorded four steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Jordan Hicks takes the mound for his first start of the season for the White Sox.

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