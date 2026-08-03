Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Take On Rockies On Aug. 3

Mesa is hitting for a .211 BA, .295 OBP and .423 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 17 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 17 runs. Mesa has recorded four steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Michael Lorenzen gets the start for the Rockies, his 23rd of the season. He is 3-9 with a 6.54 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

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