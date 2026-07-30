Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Face Rangers On July 30
Victor Mesa Jr. and his Tampa Bay Rays will face the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, on Thursday, July 30 at 12:10 p.m. ET. Mesa has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Mesa is hitting for a .223 BA, .313 OBP and .455 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 17 runs. In 129 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 17 runs. Mesa has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Rangers.
Cole Winn will take the mound to start for the Rangers, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.