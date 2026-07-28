Victor Mesa Jr. And Rays Square Off Against Rangers On July 28

Mesa is hitting for a .227 BA, .317 OBP and .464 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 17 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 17 runs. Mesa has recorded four steals on six attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Cal Quantrill gets the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.05 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.

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