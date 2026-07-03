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Victor Bericoto
San Francisco Giants

Victor Bericoto

San Francisco Giants • #78 CF

Victor Bericoto And Giants Play Rockies On July 3

Victor Bericoto and his San Francisco Giants will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Friday, July 3 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Bericoto has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Bericoto is hitting for a .308 BA, .325 OBP and .641 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 2.5% walk rate. His OPS is .966 and he has scored five runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in six runs. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryan Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.42 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Bericoto

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