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Tyler Stephenson
Cincinnati Reds

Tyler Stephenson

Cincinnati Reds • #37 C

Tyler Stephenson And Reds Square Off Against Royals On June 1

Tyler Stephenson and his Cincinnati Reds will take on the Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park, on Monday, June 1 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Stephenson has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Stephenson is hitting for a .199 BA, .299 OBP and .326 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .625 and he has scored 11 runs. In 164 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Braves.

Luinder Avila (0-2) takes the mound for the Royals to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Stephenson

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