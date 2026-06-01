Tyler Stephenson And Reds Square Off Against Royals On June 1

Stephenson is hitting for a .199 BA, .299 OBP and .326 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .625 and he has scored 11 runs. In 164 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Braves.

Luinder Avila (0-2) takes the mound for the Royals to make his second start this season.

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