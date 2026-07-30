Tyler Stephenson And Reds Square Off Against Pirates On July 30

Stephenson is hitting for a .249 BA, .325 OBP and .397 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 23 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 against the Guardians.

Yohan Ramirez takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Pirates.

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