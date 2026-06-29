Tyler Stephenson And Reds Take On Brewers On June 29

Stephenson is hitting for a .224 BA, .316 OBP and .357 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .673 and he has scored 17 runs. In 225 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) against the Pirates.

Robert Gasser (1-3) takes the mound for the Brewers in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

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