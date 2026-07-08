Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Play Tigers On July 8

Soderstrom is hitting for a .242 BA, .343 OBP and .460 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 41 runs. In 335 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his most recent action (on June 27 against the Angels) he went 0 for 1.

Troy Melton gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.05 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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